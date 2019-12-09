Five Indian brands line up for South Africa’s Mzansi Super League 2019

Wanderers is a host stadium for the MSL 2019

Cricket is the most liked and played sport in India. This game is played across age group and enjoyed by everyone. With our ‘Men in Blue’ placed as one of the top teams in the world, cricket has become a commitment that brings the country together.

This adoration for cricket has encouraged a lot of the brands to go out of the box and proactively support sporting leagues across the globe. Brands have realized the importance of global prominence, which will make a huge impact on the business in the global market. And they are seeking out cricket properties to use as a springboard.

One such is the Mzansi Super league which is Cricket South Africa’s T20 cricket league. Started in 2018, it is the newest major T20 league on the block but as it turns out, it has taken off quickly. In the first year of itself, MSL had 34 million viewers in India. In addition to that, Cricket South Africa, especially for MSL has gained a lot of support from various brands in India. Indian brands are geared up and ready to support International sporting leagues and tournaments.

The league sponsors have played a major role in taking the MSL forward this year. The existing sponsors like Vimal and Cycle Pure Agarbathies have once again shown their continued support for the tournament. New partners like Kent RO, PharmEasy, Hero Moto corp. and Dream11 have come in to further drive the tournament and reach a global audience. Apart from the global presence these brands have also picked up on the increasing Indian viewership for this league.

To reach a larger audience in India CSA has associated with Sony SIX, Sony ESPN as broadcast partners & Dream 11 as Fantasy Partners along with Fancode.com, Cricketgateway.com & Sony LIV as Digital Streaming partners ensuring the league has a combined reach 75 Million audience. A good multi-year contract with these brands has strengthened the league in the Indian market.

ITW consulting, a leading Global sports marketing agency based out of India through Global Sports Commerce (GSC), has partnered with CSA and gained the on-ground rights, sponsorships, broadcast production for Mzansi Super League (MSL T20) and will be the official International Commercial and broadcast accomplice for the following four years. GSC has brought the marketing rights and the commercial sales because of the MSL T20 in India and the rest of the global platforms along with the handling the commercial syndication of the league.