Five Indian players to watch out for in the ODI series against West Indies

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian

This upcoming series is very important for Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni

After humiliating West Indies in the two-match Test series, India will host the men from the Caribbean islands in a five-match ODI series that gets underway in Guwahati on October 21.

The Indian selectors have named a strong 14-member squad that does not have the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the pace bowling duo has been given some much-needed rest ahead of the upcoming assignments.

The series is a huge opportunity for a few Indian players to regain their form or cement their place in the squad for the 2019 World Cup.

Let us take a look at five players for whom this five-match ODI series will be crucial.

Rishabh Pant

Without a doubt, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is destined for greatness as he has all the qualities that are needed to be successful for an international cricketer. Although he was drafted into the T20 side in 2017, he was not given enough opportunities to prove himself and was subsequently dropped from the side. He had a great 2018 IPL and he followed it up with a successful series for India A in England.

He was called into the Indian Test side in England and made his debut in the third Test. He hit a six off the second ball he faced in the whites and since then, there has been no turning back for him as he scored a fantastic century in the fifth Test and followed it up with 92 and 92 against West Indies.

His recent performances helped him earn a call-up to the ODI side and unlike the previous instances, he is likely to make his debut this time. With MS Dhoni struggling to do well with the bat and the Indian middle-order looking fragile, all eyes will be on Pant to grab this chance and cement his place in the Indian middle order.

He is expected to make his debut in Guwahati on Sunday and he will be looking to continue his fine form in ODIs as well.

