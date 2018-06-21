Five lies in cricket you believed as a child were true

Five cricket myths which we all believed in childhood turned out to be rumours

Tell a child a lie and they will believe you without any doubt, be it a cricket lie or anything else.

Rumours spread faster than anything and as we know, most rumours that are spread are generally false. It just leaves the people in a panicky situation. Over the years, we’ve heard many such lies related to cricket and have even believed them because they were too good to be false.

But as we grow older, we realize that all those rumours we learnt about cricket were just made up stories. There have been numerous lies we have listened and believed as a child. While some of them we have accepted it to be a lie, while some we can’t imagine it to be false and are hellbent on it being true.

Let’s take a look at the five biggest lies in the history of cricket which we once believed were true. Read all of them and let us know in the comments below about which ones you believed were true. Also, let us know your cricket story you believed as a child were true.

#1. “You’ve just dropped the World Cup, mate” – Steve Waugh.

Most cricket lovers might already know this. It was in 1999, the final match of the Super Six stage of the World Cup between Australia and South Africa. Australia was set a daunting 271 to win and reach the semi-finals.

Australia got off to a shaky start and were 3 down for just 48 runs when Steve Waugh came into bat and was greeted with the words “let’s see how he takes the pressure now” by Herschelle Gibbs.

On 56, Waugh offered a simple catch to Gibbs at mid-wicket but the South African was so excited that as he hurled the ball skywards, the ball kissed the turf.

Waugh went on to make a fine ton and helped Australia knock South Africa out. It was learnt that Waugh had gone up to Gibbs and uttered the words, “You’ve just dropped the World Cup, mate”.

Later, Gibbs revealed that he never heard Waugh say those words and Waugh, on the other hand, said: "It's funny how people start believing in these things”.