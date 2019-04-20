×
Five life lessons from the India World Cup squad

The Bharat Army
OFFICIAL
Feature
432   //    20 Apr 2019, 18:07 IST

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 5
India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 5

The Indian cricket team for the 2019 World Cup was announced earlier this week. Like every selection for any major tournament, it left the players who missed out heartbroken while for others who made it, it was a matter of pride, jubilation, and celebration of the fruitful culmination of their hard work.

Team India Squad for CWC 2019
Team India Squad for CWC 2019

There is a story behind every selection or rejection. Some stories act as a driving force for us to achieve our own dreams, while some leave us wondering how brutal this game can be. But, life is brutal and cricket is just a reflection of it.

Here are five life lessons from India’s World Cup squad selection.

Dinesh Karthik - Patience

Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik

Patience is an art, seldom exhibited by individuals. But patience, when embraced, can take you to new levels in life. Just ask Dinesh Karthik. Karthik’s story in international cricket is the epitome of patience and tenacity.

Karthik made his debut three months before MS Dhoni’s arrival to the international arena. Dhoni’s rise in international cricket meant Karthik had to forever remain under the shadow of the former Indian captain. He was chosen as MS Dhoni’s backup in the 2007 World Cup, but did not play a single game.

Post 2007, DK fell off the radar as far as ODI cricket was concerned and was nowhere in contention for the 2011 and 2015 World Cup, despite being part of the 2013 Champions Trophy winning team.

It was only in 2018 that Karthik emerged in a role that made fans and pundits take note. His exploits in the Nidahas Trophy final and IPL, earned him the title of a finisher and propelled him to the ODI set-up against England last summer.

Karthik is playing white-ball cricket as good as he has ever played and despite facing stiff competition from Rishabh Pant. The KKR skipper finally achieved his long-standing dream of making it to the World Cup squad, a testament to good things happen to people who wait.

Patience is the keyword here. Karthik’s story of revival amidst cut-throat competition, setbacks, and a stop-start career, is an epic tale of perseverance and tenacity.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Ambati Rayudu
