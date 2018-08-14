Five Most Outstanding performances from TNPL 2018

Five of the most memorable performances from the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Premier League 2018.

The third season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League concluded on Sunday, 12th August at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai with Madurai Panthers, who were winless for the past two years, clinching their maiden title.

The domestic T20 league serves as a great platform for the young talent from Tamil Nadu to display their talents in front of the world. This season, we witnessed lots of incredible performances in the 32 competitive matches between the eight teams.

Here are the five best performances from the third edition of the TNPL.

R Vivek 42(13) versus Karaikudi Kaalai, 30th July, Tirunelveli

R Vivek of Dindigul Dragons

Dindigul Dragons possessed two incredible hard-hitting batsmen in R Vivek and NS Chaturvedi. R Vivek, who was retained by the team for this season, batted exceptionally and ended the tournament with an unbelievable strike rate of 209.6 while scoring 262 runs which included 22 sixes.

Vivek’s best innings came against the in-form bowling line-up of Karaikudi Kaalai in a league game. The Dragons, batting first, meandered to the score of 107/3 at the end of 15 overs. At this point, Vivek activated his beast mode and smashed the Kaalai’s bowlers out of the park.

R Vivek first massacred the left-arm spin of Mohan Prasath as he blasted 32 runs (6,6,4,6,6,4) - a TNPL record - in the 16th over. The right-hander slammed another six on the first ball he faced in the next over, before he edged a short slower one to the keeper. Vivek’s hurricane knock lasted just 13 balls, where he scored 42 runs with five sixes and two boundaries.

