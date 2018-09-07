Five most unforgettable moments in Indian cricket history

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 681 // 07 Sep 2018, 16:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cricket is not just the game of rules but emotions too. Cricket in India saw its peak in 1983 when Kapil Dev led team laid hands on glorious World Cup trophy defeating the defending champions West Indies. Since then India has been a formidable side at the international level graced by some very talented cricketers in the last few decades. For fans, Cricket means everything- the victory, defeats, the spirit, and those several memorable moments lived on the field.

Here are the best 5 moments in Indian Cricket history that fans cannot forget.

#1 Sourav Ganguly taking his shirt off on Lord's Balcony

It was in the year 2002 NatWest series, England versus India and the series decider set up nicely at the iconic Lords ground. England after winning the toss had opted to bat first. Opener Marcus Trescothick and captain Nasser Hussain went berserk with the bat and dispatched Indian bowlers to every part of the park

The duo added 185 runs for the second wicket and helped themselves to individual centuries.

Later, Andrew Flintoff took charge to accelerate the innings and England end up with a mammoth 325/5 on board. In reply, skipper Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag came out all guns blazing at England bowlers & added a 106-run stand for the first wicket. When everything was going easy, a flurry of wickets immediately pushed India on to the backfoot. At one point, India was reeling at 146/5 before Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh came up with impressive knocks by adding 121 runs for the sixth wicket where latter was caught.

All eyes were on Kaif who remained unbeaten on 87 and took India over the line by 2 wickets at the end and England couldn't believe what had just happened.

Amidst all the jubilation on the field, Indian fans got to witness the most memorable & aggressive celebrations that cricket has seen with Ganguly removing his shirt on the balcony of Lords and swinging it in ecstasy to give it back to Flintoff who had celebrated in similar fashion after winning an ODI against the home team.

1 / 5 NEXT