5 reasons why Rohit Sharma is no less than Virat Kohli in ODIs since 2013

India has always been gifted with batting duos like Sachin-Ganguly, Sachin-Sehwag, Sehwag-Gambhir, Gambhir-Kohli that dominated world cricket in their time. Now we are gifted with a top three which has been plundering bowling attacks all over the world out of which Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been scaling new heights with their run-scoring pyrotechnics. Virat has been a revelation in the 50 over format while Rohit’s ODI record which was miserable until Champions Trophy (CT) 2013, came his way.

Captain Kohli and Vice-Captain Rohit have been so impressive that no other player can match their numbers in the last 6 years. This is why they are No.1 and No.2 ranked players in ICC batting rankings. Since 2013, Rohit has grown in stature as one of the best ODI openers.

But he has always been playing second fiddle to Virat Kohli who has made the cricketing world to watch him in awe of his class and consistency. But if we dig in some numbers in ODIs, we get to see that Rohit has been matching Kohli and in some areas, he has overtaken him as well.

Let us look into the reasons why Rohit is no less than Kohli since 2013:

#1 Most runs

Rohit Sharma has been one of the prolific run-scorers in ODI after he started opening the batting. Mahendra Singh Dhoni asked him to open the batting in CT 2013 & there has been no looking back as he along with Virat Kohli has been on a run-scoring spree.

Since 2013, Rohit Sharma has scored 5243 runs in 103 Innings at an average of 58.91. He is second only to Virat who has 6190 runs in 117 Innings at 66.55. Had he played another 14 innings he would come to close Kohli's tally, which shows his contribution is second to none.

He has scored runs and has dominated bowling attacks all around the world. Be it bouncy tracks of Australia and South Africa or Seaming conditions in England and New Zealand, Rohit has given great starts which is the major factor of India's overseas wins.

He becomes an unstoppable force when it comes to home conditions, marauding bowling attacks and scoring double hundreds for fun.

