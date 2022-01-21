Five unforgettable moments from Adam Gilchrist's career

Adam Gilchrist was a true powerhouse in world cricket for a decade.

He was a pioneer in redefining the role of a wicket-keeper-batsman in the modern cricket, averaging well into the 40s, and excelling in all formats of the game.

By the time it was all said and done, "Gilly" had played 96 Tests and 287 ODIs, as well as 13 T20Is, with the shortest format of the game kicking off late in his career.

He made more than 5000 runs at Test level to go with over 400 dismissals, while his ODI stats read close to 10,000 runs and over 450 dismissals. He passed the century-mark 17 times in Test cricket and 16 times in ODI cricket and was one of Australia's most consistent performers.

On that note, let's take a look at Gilchrist's most famous cricket moments

#5 Most Test Dismissals (2008)

A routine edge from Anil Kumle during a Test match at Adelaide Oval saw Gilly top the list of most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in Tests.

It was his 413rd Test dismissal, but perhaps the most satisfying one, as he etched his name into wicket-keeping folklore.

Gilchrist finished with 414 dismissals from 96 Tests, averaging 2.2 dismissals per Test innings. No one else has managed two dismissals per Test innings.

Mark Boucher has since overtaken Gilchrist again.

#4 Gilchrist wins Test series win as captain in 2004

Gilchrist did occupy the Test vice-captaincy for a period of time during his career, but that status was never more important than on Australia's tour of India in 2004.

Ricky Ponting was sidelined with a fractured thumb, meaning Gilly was thrust into leading the side. He led Australia to a 2-1 series victory in India for the first time in more than 30 years.

He set the tone by scoring a hundred in the first Test, which India won by 217 runs, before remaining reliable behind the stumps by taking 16 dismissals in the series.

