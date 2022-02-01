Five unforgettable moments from Ricky Ponting's Test career

Ricky Ponting is undoubtedly one of, if not the greatest, Australians to ever wear the baggy green cap. it makes his greatest moments all the more difficult to choose.

He played 168 Test matches, scoring13,378 Test runs at an average of 51.85, with 41 centuries.

Punter is truly a great batter and an amazing ambassador the game.

On that note, let's look at five greatest moments in his international career.

#5 96 on debut v Sri Lanka (1995)

Ponting announced himself on the Test arena in his very first Test, scoring a fabulous 96. He was denied a debut century by just four runs.

He played a very patient knock, helping Australia register a huge first innings total of 617/5d. The Aussies eventually won the game by an innings and 36 runs. Luck went both ways as he survived a close call on his first ball, but then was given out for a contentious LBW call.

It was an innings that demonstrated he was was here to stay, giving us a glimpse of the glory that would come afterwards.

#4 156 in a fighting draw v England (2005 Ashes)

Ponting's innings against England in the third Test of the 2005 Ashes was an uncompromising display of grit and determination.

The match equation was fairly simple in theory, but a different story in practice. England had set Australia a target of 422, with the last four sessions of the game left to play.

At 25/1, Ponting strode to the crease, playing superbly as wickets fell at the other end. By the time Australia were 183/5, an English win was almost assured. But a knock of 156 from Punter denied them the win.

His innings lasted 411 minutes and 275 deliveries before being the ninth man out at dusk on the last day. Australia managed to hang on for a draw off the back of his incredible, fighting innings.

