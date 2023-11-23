Ford Trophy 2023-24: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

Ford Trophy is a List-A domestic cricket tournament in New Zealand. The 2023-24 edition of the tournament will start on Saturday, November 25. A total of 30 league stage matches will take place followed by an eliminator and final.

The second and third-ranked teams will play the eliminator final on Wednesday, February 21. The winner of this match will take on the top-ranked team in the summit clash on Saturday, February 24.

A total of six teams will participate in this competition. They are - Otago Volts, Auckland Aces, Canterbury, Wellington Firebirds, Central Stags, and Northern Districts Men.

Central Stags finished first last season with six wins in 10 games. They defeated Canterbury in the final by six wickets. Canterbury scored 212/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Skipper Cole McConchie scored 54 runs off 90 deliveries and was the highest scorer.

Central Stags chased down the target of 213 runs in 43.3 overs with six wickets in hand. Josh Clarkson scored 111 runs off just 78 deliveries and guided Central Stags to the trophy for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Clarkson was exceptional with the ball as well and picked up three wickets for 40 runs in 10 overs.

Ford Trophy 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, 25 November

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces, Queen's Park - 3:00 AM

Canterbury vs Wellington Firebirds, Hagley Oval - 3:00 AM

Central Stags vs Northern Districts Men, Saxton Oval - 3:00 AM

Sunday, 29 November

Northern Districts Men vs Wellington Firebirds, Seddon Park - 3:00 AM

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts, Kennards Hire Community Oval - 3:00 AM

Central Stags vs Canterbury, Pukekura Park - 3:00 AM

Sunday, 3 December

Canterbury vs Auckland Aces, Hagley Oval - 3:00 AM

Northern Districts Men vs Otago Volts, Seddon Park - 3:00 AM

Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds, Fitzherbert Park - 3:00 AM

Thursday, 7 December

Northern Districts Men vs Auckland Aces, Cobham Oval - 3:00 AM

Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury, Cello Basin Reserve - 3:00 AM

Central Stags vs Otago Volts, Pukekura Park - 3:00 AM

Tuesday, 12 December

Otago Volts vs Canterbury, Queen's Park - 3:00 AM

Northern Districts Men vs Central Stags, Cobham Oval - 3:00 AM

Wednesday, 13 December

Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds, Kennards Hire Community Oval - 3:00 AM

Thursday, 1 February

Auckland Aces vs Northern Districts Men, Kennards Hire Community Oval - 3:00 AM

Friday, 2 February

Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags, Cello Basin Reserve - 3:00 AM

Canterbury vs Otago Volts, Mainpower Oval - 3:00 AM

Tuesday, 6 February

Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Districts Men, Cello Basin Reserve - 3:00 AM

Otago Volts vs Central Stags, University of Otago Oval - 3:00 AM

Auckland Aces vs Canterbury, Kennards Hire Community Oval - 3:00 AM

Wednesday, 14 February

Otago Volts vs Northern Districts Men, Sir John Davies Oval - 3:00 AM

Canterbury vs Central Stags, Hagley Oval - 3:00 AM

Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces, Cello Basin Reserve - 3:00 AM

Sunday, 18 February

Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds, Sir John Davies Oval - 3:00 AM

Northern Districts Men vs Canterbury, Bay Oval - 3:00 AM

Auckland Aces vs Central Stags, Kennards Hire Community Oval - 3:00 AM

Wednesday, 21 February

Eliminator Final: TBC vs TBC, TBC - 3:00 AM

Saturday, 24 February

Final: TBC vs TBC, TBC - 3:00 AM

Ford Trophy 2023-24: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

All the matches of the Ford Trophy 2023-24 will be live-streamed on New Zealand Cricket’s YouTube Channel. However, there will be no live telecast of this competition in India.

Ford Trophy 2023-24: Full Squads

Auckland Aces

Adithya Ashok, George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, Simon Keene, William O'Donnell, Harjot Johal, Ryan Harrison, Sean Solia, Cam Fletcher, Cole Briggs, Quinn Sunde, Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb

Canterbury

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Mitchell Hay, Rhys Mariu, Zakary Foulkes, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Michael Rippon, Angus McKenzie, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae, Sean Davey, William O'Rourke

Central Stags

Greg Hay, Jack Boyle, Tom Bruce, William Clark, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Josh Clarkson, Bayley Wiggins (wk), Curtis Heaphy (wk), Dane Cleaver, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding, Ray Toole

Northern Districts Men

Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Seifert (wk), Frederick Walker, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Scott Johnston, Tim Pringle, Zak Gibson

Otago Volts

Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Jacob Cumming, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller

Wellington Firebirds

James Hartshorn, Jesse Tashkoff, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Muhammad Arslan Abbas, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (wk), Gareth Severin (wk), Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, Logan van Beek, Michael Snedden, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband