Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait appointed bowling coach of Puducherry

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) has appointed former Australian express pacer Shaun Tait as the bowling coach of the Puducherry team. Shaun Tait's presence in the upcoming season is going to help the budding and exciting young pace bowlers in the team.

CAP sources have confirmed this latest development to the Times of India and are excited to welcome Shaun Tait to their coaching team. The sources said:

"Tait has expressed his willingness to join the Puducherry team later this month. However, if he gets a call from Afghanistan he may join them and stay with the team before rejoining Puducherry for his duties. Tait is also expected to mentor the pace bowlers at the CAP academy in Puducherry."

Shaun Tait also took over as bowling coach of the Afghanistan cricket team before the previous government collapsed in the country. CAP sources have confirmed that Tait will join Puducherry's team after he gets clarity about his responsibilities with the Afghanistan team.

Shaun Tait's Puducherry are placed in the Elite Group E for the upcoming Ranji season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the groups for the upcoming Ranji season. The Puducherry Ranji team have found themselves in Elite group E for the upcoming season. Apart from Puducherry, Elite Group E comprises Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Baroda, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh sides.

Here are the groups for the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season:

Elite Group A: Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Services, and Assam.

Elite Group B: West Bengal, Vidarbha, Haryana, Kerala, Tripura, and Rajashtan.

Elite Group C: Mumbai, Delhi, Karnataka, Hyderabad, Maharashtra, and Uttrakhand.

Elite Group D: Saurashtra, Railways, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Jharkhand

Elite Group E: Andhra, Uttar Pradesh, Baroda, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Puducherry.

Plate Group: Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee