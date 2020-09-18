Former BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit Advisor explains why legalizing betting is not an option in India

Retired Delhi Police Commissioner and former advisor to BCCI's Anti Corruption Unit, Neeraj Kumar gave his view on the rising corruption in the sports world. When asked if legalizing sports betting in the country would help curb corrupt activities, Neeraj Kumar stated that the move would not make any difference as the bookmakers dealt in black money.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Neeraj Kumar talked about the corrupt activities existing in sports.

He referred to a recent incident in Mohali, where a cricket league's organizers tried to bait the fans by promoting it as a Sri Lankan cricket tournament.

Dr. Shashi Tharoor recently stated that legalizing sports betting in India would help reduce fraudulent activities. However, Neeraj Kumar, who has been a part of many investigations related to spot-fixing and match-fixing in cricket, had a contrasting opinion.

In India, 90-95% betting will be in black even if you legalize it: Neeraj Kumar

Giving his opinion on whether India should follow in England's footsteps and legalize betting, Neeraj Kumar said that it might not be as helpful as envisaged by people across the country.

"Legalizing betting will not help much in the Indian context. People who bet in England are people who bet through their credit cards. You can trace them. If X wins a bet, the authorities can trace that so and so has got a winning of so many pounds. He will get the money after deducting the tax. In India, please understand that 90-95% betting will be in black even if you legalize it," he said.

He then gave an example of how ordinary people would bet a maximum of 10,000 rupees through their cards. However, the bookies would continue betting in lakhs and crores with the black money they possessed.

Thus, in Neeraj Kumar's view, legalizing sports betting in India is not a proper solution.