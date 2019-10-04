Former India all-rounder Roger Binny elected as KSCA President

Roger Binny (R) with son Stuart Binny (L)

Former India all-rounder and World Cup winner, Roger Binny was elected the President of the Karnataka State Cricket Assoiciation (KSCA). Binny won comfortably in the elections held on the 3rd of October by a margin of 832 votes against M.M Harish.

Roger Binny had earlier served as vice-president of the KSCA for a period of five years from 2007 to 2012 under former India captain, Anil Kumble. He will remain in office as the President until 2021-22.

Newly elected office bearers-

President- Roger Binny

Vice President- J. Abhiram

Treasurer- Vinay Mruthyunjaya

Joint Secretary- Shavir Tarapore

Managing committee member- Shanta Rangaswamy

Binny played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India and starred in India’s victorious 1983 World Cup campaign, taking 18 wickets. Father of cricketer Stuart Binny, Roger is remembered for his 83* against Pakistan at Bengaluru in 1983 and also for helping India win against England at Headingley in 1986. As a coach, he led the Indian Under-19 team to victory in the World Cup in Sri Lanka in 2000. He also provided coaching services to Bengal in 2007.

Former Indian women’s captain Shanta Rangaswamy also features in the list. She represented India in 16 Tests and 19 ODIs, scoring one hundred and seven fifties in the international circuit.

With the ball, she took a total of 33 wickets. She made her Test debut against the West Indies Women at Bengaluru on October 31, 1976. She also received a lifetime achievement award from the BCCI for her contribution towards the sport.

According to the Supreme Court order, October 4th is the last day for the state associations to hold elections. In recent events, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was re-elected as the President of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) while Mohammad Azharuddin was elected as the President of Hyderabad Cricket Association. Former Saurashtra cricketer and son of cricket administrator Niranjan Shah, Jaydev Shah, also won the election for the post of President of the Saurashtra Cricket Association.