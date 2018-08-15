Former India captain Ajit Wadekar passes away

Shankar Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 382 // 15 Aug 2018, 23:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Wadekar with Sachin Tendulkar in 2006

Former India captain and coach Ajit Wadekar passed away on Wednesday. He was 77. The reason for his death is not known yet.

He is most fondly remembered for leading India to Test series victories in the West Indies as well as in England in 1971 and post-retirement, served as the manager of the Indian team in the early and late 1990s.

In a Test career lasting eight years, Wadekar played in 37 matches, scoring 2113 runs at an average of 31.07 with 14 fifties and one hundred, that being 143 against New Zealand at Wellington in 1968.

He also represented India in two ODIs, making 73 runs. Post-retirement, Wadekar served as the manager of the Indian cricket team in the 1990s and was a part of the selection panel, during that period.

A plethora of reactions followed on social media at the confirmation of the news, with many recalling his twin victories in West Indies and England, 47 years ago.

Harsha Bhogle on Twitter

"So many memories of Ajit Wadekar. None more powerful than leading India to series wins in 1971 in England and the West Indies. Much admired, much loved. Page in Indian cricket and in our memories."

Rajdeep Sardesai on Twitter

"Very very sad news: the iconic former Indian cricket captain Ajit Wadekar is no more. Sir, will miss you ! RIP"

Bishan Singh Bedi on Twitter

"V sad news-Ajit Wadekar passing away-only Indn Capt to win 3 series in a row-2 away 1 at home-ALW was good contemporary-we had differences o opinion but always respected glory o Crkt-fine batsman & great close in catch-served Indn Crkt w/aplomb as player/Selectr/Coach-RIP Jeetu!"

Madan Lal on Twitter

Ajit Wadekar ji my captain a true inspiration for all of us, my heart felt condolences to his family. RIP Ajit bhai.