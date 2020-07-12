Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

Chetan Chauhan represented India in 40 Test matches and seven ODIs and is now a minister in the UP government.

As per reports, he has been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital in Lucknow.

Photo source: The Economic Times

Former India opener Akash Chopra has confirmed on Twitter that former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for the coronavirus. Reports claim that the ex-cricketer has been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital in Lucknow.

"Chetan Chauhan ji is also tested positive for #COVIDー19. Sending best wishes in his direction too...get well soon, sir. Tough night this one...Big B and Chetan Ji," Chopra tweeted.

Chetan Chauhan ji is also tested positive for #COVIDー19. Sending best wishes in his direction too...get well soon, sir. Tough night this one...Big B and Chetan Ji. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 11, 2020

RP Singh also wished for Chauhan’s speedy recovery. "Just heard about Chetan Chauhan ji has tested positive for coronavirus. Praying for his speedy recovery," tweeted RP Singh.

Just heard about @ChetanChauhanCr ji Chetan has tested positive for #coronavirus . Preying for his speedy recovery. #prey — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 11, 2020

Chetan Chauhan played 40 Tests and 7 ODIs

Chetan Chauhan made his debut in 1969 and represented India in 40 Test matches till 1981. He also played seven ODIs for India. In Tests, he scored 2084 runs at an average of 31, while in the ODIs he managed to score 157 runs.

Chetan Chauhan played most of his international cricket in the late 1970s and was the regular opening partner of Sunil Gavaskar, with whom he scored more than 3000 runs.

In the Ranji Trophy, Chetan Chauhan represented both Maharashtra and Delhi. Currently, the 72-year-old is a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adiyanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government.

Other cricketers who tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered/are recovering are Mashrafe Mortaza, Shahid Afridi, Taufeeq Umar and seven current Pakistani players, including Mohammed Hafeez and Wahab Riaz.

As for Mortaza, he tested positive for the second time last week, after completing 14 days of medication. There has been no update on his third test yet.

More than 12 million people across the globe have tested positive for the virus, of which more than six million have recovered and 560,000 have died. In India, 821000 people have tested positive and the death toll as of now is more than 22,000.