Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Former India captain doesn't consider Hardik Pandya an all-rounder 

Raina Singh
ANALYST
News
5.61K   //    04 Sep 2018, 10:53 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two
Pandya hasn't performed consistently

India were defeated in the fourth Test by England at Southampton and lost the Test series 3-1. The Indian team did give England a tough fight but failed to win crucial moments which resulted in the 60 runs loss.

A lot of former players have been critical of India's strategies and team selections. The latest one to join the list is former India legend Sunil Gavaskar. Sunny Gavaskar, who had previously questioned India's schedule and lack of practice matches before the Test series, has come down heavily on India's batting. Gavaskar slammed the Indian team management's decision of playing with five batsmen and India's over-reliance on captain Virat Kohli. Gavaskar said "When you go in with five batsmen then you are bound to be in such a situation where you rely so much only on one player, Virat Kohli to get you the big hundreds. He can't do it every time, he's human. To expect that the lower order (to score the runs) after that Kohli-Rahane partnership was broken, to get even another 60-70 runs was too much."

He added "Here I think their deficiencies were shown. Earlier I think the ball was moving around quite a bit so most opening batsmen would have struggled. But here in both these innings, I don't think that was the case."

Gavaskar also questioned Hardik Pandya's role in the Test team. Even though Pandya performed brilliantly in India's win in the third Test, he failed to perform at crunch moments otherwise. Gavaskar feels that Pandya hasn't done enough to be called an all-rounder. “You want to call Hardik Pandya an all-rounder? Whoever wants to call Pandya an all-rounder, may call! But I don't think so." he said after the fourth Test.

The Indian team has been extremely inconsistent. There have some good individual performances but they have failed to perform collectively which has resulted in their poor show against England. It will be interesting to see whether the team management sticks to the strategy of going with five batsmen or they drop Hardik Pandya and include an extra batsman in the playing XI. 

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Sunil Gavaskar Hardik Pandya
Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
Hardik Pandya the all-rounder: An obsession or a need?
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: India's Predicted XI for 5th Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Did India make a mistake by...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Indian Players who deserve a...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Key players for India ahead of...
RELATED STORY
What lies on the other side of 2-1 for India?
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: One change that India should make...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted XI for the 4th Test
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fastest Indians to reach 6000 test runs.
RELATED STORY
Being Cheteshwar Pujara in the age of Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us