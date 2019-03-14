×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Former India pacer VRV Singh announces retirement from all cricket 

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
News
443   //    14 Mar 2019, 12:45 IST

VRV Singh played five Tests and two ODIs between 2006 and 2007
VRV Singh played five Tests and two ODIs between 2006 and 2007

Former India fast bowler VRV Singh has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. The 34-year-old's last competitive match had come in the quarterfinals of the 2013/14 Ranji Trophy season.

"I kept trying to make a comeback, but if it wasn't my ankle, it was my back. You cannot fool around with your body. I had surgeries, rehab. After 2014, I didn't play at all for a few years. But I trained and tried to play in 2018. But I couldn't make it, so I started thinking about the future," VRV told ESPNCricinfo.

He added, "It's not an overnight decision, but once I couldn't get fit for the 2018-19 season, I thought it made sense to leave. Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) encouraged me a lot, the PCA also backed me, and I gave it my best. But, unfortunately, it didn't happen. So I thought it best to retire and think about what to do next."

Born in Chandigarh, Vikram Raj Vir Singh made his first-class debut for Punjab during the 2004/05 Ranji Trophy season. He was part of the Indian team which ended up as semifinalists in the 2004 U-19 World Cup held in Bangladesh.

At a time when India were looking at young pacers to bolster their attack, VRV stormed into the limelight due to his bustling pace and Caribbean-style open-chested bowling action. He received his maiden call-up to the nation team for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. However, the then young pacer failed to clear a fitness test and was subsequently dropped from the squad.

VRV Singh made his ODI debut during India's home series against England in 2006. After his maiden match at Jamshedpur, he also played in the game at Indore. In all, he finished his ODI career wicketless from two matches.

The Punjab pacer was involved in quite a few memorable moments in his brief Test career. He played five Tests, the first of which came against West Indies at Antigua in 2006.

VRV was part of the Indian team which won their maiden Test match on South African soil. In Johannesburg, he scored a 19-ball 29 to swell India's total in the first-innings. He also picked the wicket of Andre Nel. In Durban, the right-arm pacer scalped the wickets of Shaun Pollock and AB de Villiers.

The Punjab seamer's last Test match was against Bangladesh in Chittagong in 2007. He continued to play first-class cricket till 2014.

When asked if he would get into coaching after announcing his retirement, VRV affirmed, "Maybe, but I don't know. I will speak to PCA and see. I have just announced my retirement, I haven't had time to think about the future yet."

Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team
Former India pacer assaulted, Babar-Kohli comparison and more - Cricket News Today, 11th February 2019
RELATED STORY
Gautam Gambhir announces retirement from cricket
RELATED STORY
Former CSK star retires from cricket, Hardik Pandya in trouble and more - Cricket News Today, 9th January 2019 
RELATED STORY
Australian Cricket Team meets former India captain for dinner
RELATED STORY
Greatest combined all-time India-Australia XI  In ODI Cricket. 
RELATED STORY
4 Indian veterans who might announce retirement from International cricket in 2019
RELATED STORY
Cricket: Top 10 tweets of 2018
RELATED STORY
3 cricket batsmen who became legends after becoming an opener
RELATED STORY
Former India pacer Amit Bhandari assaulted at Delhi team training; taken to hospital
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Has the rest proved costly for Bhuvneshwar Kumar?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th ODI | Yesterday
AUS 272/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 237/10 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 35 runs
AUS VS IND live score
4th ODI | Yesterday
SL 189/10 (39.2 ov)
RSA 190/4 (32.5 ov)
South Africa won by 6 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Only Warm-Up Match | Yesterday
ENG-W 319/7 (50.0 ov)
TBA 166/10 (40.0 ov)
England Women won by 153 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
| 11:30 PM
WAU 367/10 & 283/8
TAS 197/10 & 54/0 (19.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Tasmania need 400 runs to won
WAU VS TAS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England Women in India 2019
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us