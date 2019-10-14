Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly set to take over as the new BCCI president

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Oct 2019, 12:06 IST

Sourav Ganguly is all set to contest for the post of BCCI president and is expected to file his nomination on October 14th. The former Indian captain is likely to be the lone candidate for the job and is therefore expected to be elected unopposed.

Jay Shah, son of India’s home minister Amit Shah and joint secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association, will likely be the new BCCI secretary while former India batsman Brijesh Patel will be the new Indian Premier League (IPL), chairman. Arun Dhumal, brother of former BCCI president Anurag Thakur, is set to become the treasurer while Jayesh George from Kerala Cricket Association will likely take over as the new Joint Secretary.

All members of the BCCI met at an informal setting in Mumbai and unanimously decided on Sourav Ganguly’s name as a stand against the functioning of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA).

Sources told the Times of India that Ganguly’s reign will be for a duration of 10 months only.

“Finally, the decision was taken to bring Sourav on board. He will have just 10 months as president but he has a lot of experience as an administrator, considering he’s efficiently headed the Cricket Association of Bengal. Moreover, under the COA, cricket has suffered badly, so someone like Ganguly will be instrumental in putting things back together.”

In a recent turn of events, former BCCI president N Srinivasan’s daughter was elected unopposed as the president of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association. Jaydev Shah, son of Niranjan Shah, was elected as President of the Saurashtra Cricket Association unopposed.

Sourav Ganguly played 113 Tests for India, scoring 7212 runs at an average of 42.17. In limited-overs format, Sourav represented India in 311 ODIs and scored 11363 runs at an impressive average of 41.02. Between 2000 to 2005, he lead India on 49 occasions in Test match cricket, winning 21 and losing 13. In ODIS, he captained India to their second World Cup final in 2003 against Australia.

October 14 (Monday) is the last date for filing the nominations for the elections, which is set to take place on October 23.