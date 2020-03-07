Former Indian Chief Selector MSK Prasad doesn't see anyone stepping into MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh's shoes easily

What’s the story?

Former Indian Chief Selector MSK Prasad, in an interview to the Times of India, opened up on his stint at the helm of India’s selection committee. Among other things, he delved on how difficult it will be to replace MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh in the team.

In case you didn’t know

Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh have been appointed as the new selectors in the selection committee. The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) recommended their names.

The heart of the matter

In a freewheeling chat with TOI, Prasad spoke about a host of things, including how difficult it will be to replace Dhoni and Yuvraj in the team. The former cricketer feels that nobody will be able to fill the void left behind by Yuvraj and Dhoni, who is in the twilight of his career. Prasad said,

“MSD & Yuvraj are legends of Indian cricket and I don’t really see anyone stepping into those shoes so easily. It is tough to deal with it. Our fundamental job is to identify fresh talent, groom him and induct him when the need arises and that is what we have done.”

Prasad was also asked about his most challenging decision as the chief selector. Among the difficult decisions, he picked dropping Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from white-ball cricket and finding Dhoni's successor.

What’s next?

The upcoming edition of the IPL will likely decide if Dhoni still has a future in international cricket. If Dhoni performs well in the IPL, he could be kept in India's scheme of things for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.