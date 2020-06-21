Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli’s approach to cricket is similar, says Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth, who played 43 Tests for the Indian cricket team, drew parallels between Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli.

Srikkanth also talked about Sourav Ganguly's captaincy and termed him a born leader.

Photo souce: Outlook India

Former India batsman Kris Srikkanth recently stated that former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev and current skipper captain Virat Kohli’s approach to the game is similar. Recalling Kapil Dev's captaincy, Srikkanth said that both the cricketers have a tendency to wear their hearts on their sleeves and are very passionate.

Under Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team won their first-ever World Cup in 1983, despite being branded as underdogs in the tournament. However, Kapil Dev's charges defined all odds and even defeated pre-tournament favourites West Indies in the final at Lord’s.

“Virat Kohli and Kapil Dev’s approach are the same. Positive and aggressive. Go for the win first,” Kris Srikkanth said on Cricket Connected – ‘Aattam Thodarum’ on Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Kapil Dev's confidence helped the Indian cricket team win their first World Cup

Kris Srikkanth also recalled the 1983 World Cup, and how nobody thought the Indian cricket team would win the trophy. In fact, he mentioned that that triumph would not have been possible if not for the confidence and self-belief of Kapil Dev. The coveted trophy inspired several in India to take up cricket as a profession.

“At that time, they were saying our odds of winning were 1 in 1000. But Kapil Dev was the main man behind that win. The guy has got a tremendous amount of confidence, self-belief and positive approach,” said Kris Srikkanth.

After 1983, the Indian cricket team reached the World Cup final for the first time in 2003, when Sourav Ganguly was the captain. Recalling Ganguly's stewardship, Srikkanth said that he was very proactive and his team combination was always on point, terming the latter as the aspect that benefited the Indian cricket team the most.

"Ganguly was proactive. He was the guy who was able to form the Indian cricket team combination. Like how in 1976 Clive Lloyd formed the winning combination (for the West Indies team) Sourav put the correct team together and then inspired them. That's why Ganguly was a successful captain, even in abroad conditions. They started winning abroad. Ganguly is a born leader,” Srikkanth quipped.