Former IPL player Harmeet Singh in police custody after driving car onto Andheri Railway platform

by Umaima Saeed News 20 Feb 2017, 15:51 IST

The car stranded at the Andheri Station (Image Courtesy – India.com)

What’s the story?

While cricket fans were glued to their television screens to watch the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League auction, former IPL player Harmeet Singh was detained by the Mumbai police earlier today after he barged into a crowded platform of the Andheri Railway station.

Reports state that the youngster rashly drove his car right on platform number 1 of the station. But no reports of loss of lives or injury were reported from this accident.

Senior inspector RPF Andheri, Manish Rathod said that it appeared the driver lost his way and took a wrong turn and that is how he entered the station. “He was going from Bandra to Malad. We have arrested him”, Rathod was quoted by DNA.

In case you didn’t know…

Andheri Railway Station is the busiest suburban station in Mumbai. It is crowded until late in the night and barging into such a crowded platform could have led to a loss of life.

Heart of the Matter

On Monday morning during the peak rush hour at a local station in Mumbai, the crowd was suddenly heard screaming when a luxury car barged in onto the platform. The young driver was identified as Harmeet Singh, who was part of the under-19 cricket team, which won the World Cup in 2012.

The incident took place at 7.15 am at Andheri station's platform one, which was crowded with commuters headed to schools, colleges and offices. The better part of all of this was that no one was injured.

As people ran and tried to get out of the way, the cricketer regained control of his Hyundai car and stopped it just next to the railway track, where a local train was expected to arrive. Singh has been held for questioning by the railway police.

Parallels from history

This is not the first time that a cricketer came in news for being in police custody. Recently, Bangladesh cricket Arafat Sunny was arrested on the grounds of leaking unethical pictures of his girlfriend on social media. Several other cricketers have had to go to the police station for being involved in spot-fixing in various instances over the years.

Sportskeeda’s take

There have been times when justice could not prevail due to the power of money and fame. And thus it is a good move by the Mumbai Police to take the young cricketer into custody.