Former New Zealand batsman Daniel Flynn announces his retirement

Former New Zealand opener Daniel Flynn has announced his retirement after a 16-year long cricket career. 'Flynny', as people called him, represented the Black Caps in 24 Tests, 20 ODIs and five T20Is, scoring a combined total of 1325 international runs.

In Flynn's maiden Test series, he played a gutsy knock of 29 runs in 118 deliveries to salvage an enticing draw against England at Lord's. He later lost two teeth on a James Anderson bouncer, thereby showcasing his hunger and grit to stay at the crease to fight it out for his country.

Speaking to the official NZC website, Flynn expressed his satisfaction over his days with the national cricket team. He stated how lucky he was to represent his nation at the highest level in all three formats.

"Representing your country is the ultimate for any cricketer; it's what you dream of as a kid, so to have achieved it is something I look back on with immense satisfaction."

Although he didn't enjoy a long-lasting stay with the national side, Flynn shone with his domestic side, Northern Districts. He represented them in 100 first-class matches and scored an astonishing 20 centuries, apart from captaining them in 72 matches.

He added:

"The people I've played alongside throughout my career stand out for me; they're not just good cricketers, but good people, who I've learned plenty from both on and off the field. Winning trophies for ND alongside these guys were always special, and those are memories that I will never forget."