Former New Zealand cricketer confesses drink and drive charge

Adam Parore represented the Black Caps in 78 Test matches and 179 One Day internationals

What's the story?

Former New Zealand international Adam Parore has admitted a charge of drunk driving this morning at the Papakura District Court, Auckland. The former wicket-keeper batsman pleaded guilty to one charge of driving, with excess breath alcohol reported the The New Zealand Herald. Community Magistrate Lauolefale Lemalu put forth the sentence at his very first appearance.

In case you didn't know...

Adam Parore is one of the best wicket-keepers to have donned the black colors of New Zealand. He represented the country in 78 Test matches, along with 179 ODIs. In all, he mustered 6,179 international runs for New Zealand. The 47-year-old also has 313 catches and 32 stumpings to his name.

The heart of the matter

He also holds the record for the highest ODI innings score without a boundary - 96 vs India in 1994. Presently, Parore is the managing director of his financial services firm, Adam Parore Mortgages.

However, he has now stained a black mark to his name, as the NZ Herald earlier reported that court documents gathered portray that Parore was seen driving well over the legal alcohol limit on Clevedon-Kawkawa Bay Road on January 26.

The legal limit, in case some of us are unaware, is 50 milligrams per 100 milliliters. But Adam Parore sustained a blood alcohol level of 100 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood. The court heard that the former willow-wielder had recently moved to a rural address in Clevedon.

What's next?

The cricketer has been heard, acknowledged and sentenced post his admission.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand national team are leading 1-0 in the three-match Test series against Bangladesh. At the end of day 4, the visitors are on 80-3, behind by 141 runs. The next Test match is slated to begin on 16 March.