Former Sahara director Abhijit Sarkar heaps praise on BCCI's professionalism

Abhijit Sarkar, former Director of Sahara Adventure Sports Limited, heaped praise on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials. He said that each person associated with the board was very professional and was prompt in responding to calls, when Sahara acted as the Indian cricket team’s sponsor.

In a live session with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda’s Facebook page, Sarkar recalled an incident when there was a glitch in the Indian team’s jersey. He didn’t exactly mention the series, but it was probably the ‘Future Cup’ in 2007 between India and South Africa, where both teams had to play an ODI against Ireland.

“At midnight, around 2 o’clock I get a call that in a greyish-blue t-shirt, the branding was in white. Rather it should have been in reverse black so that Sahara could have gotten highlighted...BCCI generally consults the sponsors because the clothing sponsor was different and we were the team sponsor, maybe it was a mistake on the part of the clothing sponsor,” Abhijit Sarkar said.

Abhijit Sarkar was overwhelmed by the BCCI's urgency to solve matters

Sahara lost its prominence in the light background. (Image Credits: Obscure Indian)

Sarkar, who was also the team director of erstwhile IPL franchise Pune Warriors India, immediately got in touch with BCCI officials and they asked him to directly contact Sharad Pawar, who was the BCCI President at that time.

“I came to know [that] Mr. Pawar is abroad, so they said, ‘You can call him.’ I called him, he picked up the phone and immediately said, ‘Accha this has happened? You don’t worry. By tomorrow, if it doesn’t happen, let me know’,” Sarkar added.

The office of the BCCI president got in touch with Sarkar next afternoon and assured him that the jerseys would be changed by the next match or at the most, by the time the third match came round.

Sarkar said he felt overwhelmed by the gesture and urgency of the cricket board.

“It was not required of him to respond to me personally. He again called me and [said]: ‘Hope you are happy’,” Sarkar signed off.

Sahara was the Indian team’s sponsor for 11 years, with the contract finally terminating on December 31, 2013.