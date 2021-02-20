Former India selector Sarandeep Singh addresses rumors regarding Virat Kohli's attitude in selection meetings

Former India cricketer Sarandeep Singh has shed light on Virat Kohli's attitude during selection meetings. The former selector stated that the Indian skipper is very easy to work with, and always takes into consideration the opinions of those around him.

In an exclusive interview with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Singh spoke at length about Virat Kohli's persona and his behaviour towards the selectors.

Some fans believe that the current Indian team is mostly chosen by Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri with the actual selection panel not having much of a say. Singh quashed this rumor emphatically, saying that Kohli always makes sure everyone in the meeting has their views heard.

"Whenever Virat comes, team meetings used to go on for 1, 1.5 hours. Virat is a good listener. I don't know what people think about him."

"If you see him in the matches, he's always charged up while batting and fielding. So it seems like he's always hot and arrogant, and doesn't listen to anyone. But no, he's as down-to-earth as he seems aggressive on the field. In selection meetings, he was so polite. He always used to listen to everyone and then finally come to a decision."

"At Virat Kohli's home, there are no servants" - Sarandeep Singh

Indian captain Virat Kohli has always been called an excellent host

Singh further opened up on Kohli's humble nature by illustrating that he doesn't have any servants at home, and said that he is an excellent host.

"At his home, there are no servants. He and his wife will serve food to everyone. What else do you want? Virat always sits with you, chats with you, and goes out for dinner with you. All the other players have so much respect for him. He's very down-to-earth and strong-willed."

Advertisement

The 41-year-old added that Virat Kohli seems like an intense person while playing cricket because of the weight of expectations on him, but is a completely different character off the field.

"On the field, he needs to be that way because he's the captain. He's the one who'll handle the pressure on the ground and make decisions in the heat of the moment."

Virat Kohli has recently come under criticism for questionable captaincy, with a section of fans believing that Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane should lead the white-ball and red-ball teams respectively.

As of now, however, the 32-year-old is the bona fide leader of the team. His bowling changes and field placements were spot-on in India's massive win over England in the 2nd Test at Chepauk.