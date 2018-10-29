Former Sri Lankan cricketer arrested

Ranatunga has been arrested today

Former Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga has been arrested today following his involvement in a shooting incident which led to the killing of one person and injury to two others.

Arjuna Ranatunga had been the oil minister in the cabinet which was recently dissolved. Mahinda Rajapaksa took over as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka after the earlier government was taken down.

Since then, all the trade associations which are in favour of Mahinda Rajapaksa have been opposing the ministers of the previous cabinet. Hence, when Arjuna Ranatunga who was the oil minister tried to enter his office, many people were trying to stop him. Sensing danger, Arjuna Ranatunga's bodyguard took fire which led to the unfortunate death of one person and also injured two others.

One day later, Arjuna Ranatunga has also been arrested and he will be produced in the court tomorrow. After leading the Sri Lankan team to a World Cup win in 1996, it would be a turnaround in Ranatunga's life.

He was one of the best batsmen playing during his time and was often considered as the torchbearer of Sri Lankan cricket. Although he held various positions in his country's cricket association, Ranatunga later dived into politics and was fairly successful until this incident.

Similar to the country's political turmoil, the island nation's cricket is also in trouble as they are in the worst phase of their cricketing history. The team has failed to replace Kumara Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene which has led to their dismal performances in recent times. Angelo Mathews has also been embroiled in a controversy as he has been stripped of his captaincy and is also not part of the team now. The team's long-term savior in Test match cricket - Rangana Herath has also announced retirement recently which would add to the concerns of the Sri Lankan cricket team.