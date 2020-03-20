Former West Indies captain Carl Hooper eyes coaching role in T20 cricket

Carl Hooper is eager to coach in T20 cricket and has admitted that the game has changed over the years

The 53-year-old revealed he has high hopes for the West Indies in the T20 World Cup in Australia

Carl Hooper plied his trade in Tests and ODIs for the West Indies between 1987 and 2003

As cricket continues to move towards the limited-overs format, several T20 leagues like the IPL and the BBL have played major roles in changing the landscape of things. That said, former West Indies captain Carl Hooper belongs to a generation who hailed Test cricket as the gold standard of the sport, but the 53-year-old admits that it's natural that the game has evolved over the years.

Speaking to Sportstar, Hooper revealed his intention to dorn the coaching hat imminently, adding that he would also be interested in getting involved with West Indies Cricket.

“The game is changing. Twenty [or] twenty-five years ago, we wouldn’t even talk about T20s. Now, we have T10s, and who knows, there could soon be T5s. As time progresses, you will see many changes in the game,”

After calling it quits on his professional career, Hooper moved to Australian with his family and currently resides in Adelaide, where he is hoping to coach a T20 side.

"I would ideally want a job in Adelaide, where I can leave home, get involved in the game and return at the end of the day. But to be into coaching, you ideally gotta be with an international team.”

The 53-year-old claimed that West Indies Head Coach Phil Simmons should be given time to settle in his new role, adding that he would be open to working alongside his compatriot if the opportunity were to arise.

“I am interested in coaching in T20 cricket, even if it is about getting involved with West Indies cricket. Phil Simmons needs time to get settled, allow the boys to get used to his brand of cricket and I would perhaps talk to him for a role.”

Hooper expects a strong showing from the Windies in the T20 World Cup later this year, having claimed that he fancies them to be a very competitive side with the conditions favouring them in Australia.