×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Four Indian players who have scored 3 or more centuries in an ODI tournament

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
52   //    08 Jul 2019, 13:17 IST

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is continuously breaking and making records in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. With his century against Sri Lanka in India’s last league stage game, he became the first player in the history of the game to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.

He has also equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record tally of six World Cup centuries, and Indian fans would want him to break that record in the knockout matches. Previously, Kumar Sangakkara held the record for scoring most number of centuries in an ODI tournament, four, in the last World Cup. Except him and Rohit, no player has scored more than 3 centuries in a single ODI tournament.

However, 19 other batters have made their entry in the hall of fame with 3 ODI centuries in a single tournament. Zaheer Abbas became the first player in the history of the game to register 3 centuries in a single series when he scored 346 runs at the 1982-83 Indo-Pak series in Pakistan.

David Gower soon followed suit with his brilliance at the 1982-83 Benson & Hedges World Series Cup. Amongst those 19 cricketers, 3 are Indians. Let us have a look at those four Indian stalwarts who scored 3 or more ODI centuries in a single series.

#1 Rohit Sharma (World Cup 2019)

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma’s numbers certainly stand apart from the rest. He announced his arrival in the 2019 World Cup in style, scoring a century in India’s very first game. Against South Africa at Southampton, the Mumbai batsman scored an unbeaten 122. His second ton came in the all-important clash against Pakistan. The Pakistani seamers had no answers to his exquisite stroke-play, as he scored 140 runs from just 113 deliveries.

Rohit remained quiet for the next two games but then embarked on a record-breaking mission. He has since scored 3 centuries on the trot, the first of which came against hosts England. The 32-year-old scored 102 runs against England in a difficult run-chase. His next victim was Bangladesh, against whom Rohit scored 104 runs to set up a match-winning total. After the Tigers, he went on to hunt down the Lankan lions, scoring a 94-ball 103 against them to set up a comfortable chase.


1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli ODI Cricket
Advertisement
7 batsmen who have scored 2 or more World Cup centuries against the same opposition
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Four players who might score their first double century in this tournament 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Four things that might have gone unnoticed from India vs Bangladesh match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma breaks multiple records with his fourth ton in the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian with four centuries in a single edition of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
3 Players who could have been considered ahead of Mayank Agarwal
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Four players likely to break the record for most sixes in an ODI innings 
RELATED STORY
3 costliest spells by an Indian at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
10 established batsmen who have scored more ODI ducks than 100s
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top 3 players with highest centuries per innings ratio
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Semi Final 1 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
Australia
England
AUS VS ENG preview
3rd ODI | Yesterday
ZIM 190/10 (46.5 ov)
IRE 191/4 (41.2 ov)
Ireland won by 6 wickets
ZIM VS IRE live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
AUW 269/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG-W 75/10 (32.5 ov)
Australia Women won by 194 runs
AUW VS ENG-W live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
ODI World Cup
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us