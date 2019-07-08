Four Indian players who have scored 3 or more centuries in an ODI tournament

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is continuously breaking and making records in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. With his century against Sri Lanka in India’s last league stage game, he became the first player in the history of the game to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.

He has also equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record tally of six World Cup centuries, and Indian fans would want him to break that record in the knockout matches. Previously, Kumar Sangakkara held the record for scoring most number of centuries in an ODI tournament, four, in the last World Cup. Except him and Rohit, no player has scored more than 3 centuries in a single ODI tournament.

However, 19 other batters have made their entry in the hall of fame with 3 ODI centuries in a single tournament. Zaheer Abbas became the first player in the history of the game to register 3 centuries in a single series when he scored 346 runs at the 1982-83 Indo-Pak series in Pakistan.

David Gower soon followed suit with his brilliance at the 1982-83 Benson & Hedges World Series Cup. Amongst those 19 cricketers, 3 are Indians. Let us have a look at those four Indian stalwarts who scored 3 or more ODI centuries in a single series.

#1 Rohit Sharma (World Cup 2019)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma’s numbers certainly stand apart from the rest. He announced his arrival in the 2019 World Cup in style, scoring a century in India’s very first game. Against South Africa at Southampton, the Mumbai batsman scored an unbeaten 122. His second ton came in the all-important clash against Pakistan. The Pakistani seamers had no answers to his exquisite stroke-play, as he scored 140 runs from just 113 deliveries.

Rohit remained quiet for the next two games but then embarked on a record-breaking mission. He has since scored 3 centuries on the trot, the first of which came against hosts England. The 32-year-old scored 102 runs against England in a difficult run-chase. His next victim was Bangladesh, against whom Rohit scored 104 runs to set up a match-winning total. After the Tigers, he went on to hunt down the Lankan lions, scoring a 94-ball 103 against them to set up a comfortable chase.

