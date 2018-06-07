4 most-popular Father-Son duo(trio)s who have played cricket for India

In the wake of Arjun, Sachin Tendulkar's son being selected to India-A, we take a look at a few father-son combos to have played for India

Harigovind Thoyakkat TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 19:17 IST

Tendulkar and Tendulkar

In what is some really exciting news for Indian cricket fans all over the world, our very own "Little Master" Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar, has been named in the India U-19 cricket team for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka next month. The 18-year-old pace-bowling all-rounder has been picked for the four-day matches that India will play against the island nation.

This piece of news means that it couldn't be far away for Arjun, already touted to be a rising superstar, to find a place into the Indian National team, and thereby follow the footsteps of his great father.

At this point of time, let us take a look into a few other father-son duos that have played cricket for India.