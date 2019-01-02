×
Four Test series to Look forward in 2019

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.31K   //    02 Jan 2019, 15:36 IST

Australia v India - 3rd Test: Day 5

The popularity of T20 cricket is increasing more than ever, with almost all front-line countries hosting their own domestic T20 leagues. But that is not stopping the growth of Test cricket.

The game is blessed with a set of fans who follow Test cricket very keenly in this T20 era. The ICC is also set to launch the ICC Test Championship right after the limited overs World Cup. Nine Test playing nations will participate in this tournament. Each team will play three home series and three away series against eight other teams.

The Top two teams who end up with most points will clash for the ultimate title set to take place in 2021 in England. In each series, a maximum of 120 points are up for the grabs as per the table below.

Source: Wikipedia

The Test Championship certainly excites cricket fans across the globe. Such a tournament will definitely enhance the visibility of Test cricket among young cricket fans who have fallen for the shorter version of the game.

No doubt, the limited overs World Cup will take the center stage in 2019. However, there are some finger licking Test series to look forward to this year. Let us have a look at 5 of them:

#1. The Ashes:

The Ashes
The Ashes

Australia are all set to travel to England to play the five-match Ashes series. The Ashes Urn is currently with the Aussies after they beat the English side 4-0 in the 2017-18 Home Season.

Australia is yet to win a Test Series against England in England since 2001. Australia have lost four consecutive Ashes in England in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2015. Australian cricket is in an all-time low after the infamous Newlands Test. Currently, they are on the verge of first-ever series defeat at home against India.

However, the return of stalwarts David Warner and Steve Smith should boost the confidence of the Aussies ahead of the Ashes. On the other hand, England will look to continue their dominance at home.

It was Sri Lanka who last beat England in England in 2014. Since then, no team has come close to winning a Test series in England in nine attempts so far. It will also be the first Ashes under the ICC Test Championship window which makes it even more exciting.

