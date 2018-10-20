×
4 things that cricket needs to get rid off to stay relevant

Yash Mittal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
144   //    20 Oct 2018, 21:30 IST

Four things that cricket needs to get rid off to stay relevant
Four things that cricket needs to get rid off to stay relevant

Every facet of life needs to evolve with changing demands of time if it needs to stay relevant.

Cricket is no exception to the aforementioned fact. It needs to constantly evolve and get rid of its existing fallacies to pander to the non-cricketing audience to a bid to grow as a global game like Soccer.

With the rise of Twenty20, Cricket's traditional formats i.e Tests and ODI are facing stiff competition to stay relevant.

Don't be fooled by the capacity crowds in England and Australia; outside of the aforementioned countries, we rarely see a ground packed in Test cricket.

Take the example of the recently concluded Test series between Australia and Pakistan which was played out at near empty grounds. Mindless scheduling and over prioritization towards Twenty20 cricket along with mushrooming of franchise-based leagues all over the world have resulted in context-less international cricket where teams' turn up to a ground to participate in a contest which has nothing riding on it.

After the 2-match series, Pakistan and Australia will participate in a 3-match T20I series while India will kick-off their tour Down Under with the same before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With the World Twenty20 two years away, there is nothing riding on the eventual outcome of the series which makes for lack of interest in viewing among the cricketing folklore.

This article is an attempt to highlight some of the fallacies that cricket needs to get rid off if. It aims to pander to the non-cricketing audience as well as harbour any chances of making it to the Olympics in near future.

Today, in this article, we'll have a look at the four things that Cricket needs to get rid off in a bid to stay relevant.


Yash Mittal
ANALYST
Just a cricket lover!
