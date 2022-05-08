France Women vs Spain Women, 7th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

The French Women will lock horns against the Spanish Women in the seventh game of the Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022. The Dreux Sport Cricket Club in France will host this encounter.

The French Women faced Jersey Women in their last game. They suffered a loss and have failed to win a single game so far. They will need to be at their absolute best to register their first victory of the series.

After being asked to bat first, the French Women posted 125 on the board, losing five wickets. The bowlers failed to pick up wickets and were unsuccessful in defending the total as the Jersey Women chased it down in the 17th over.

The Spanish Women faced Austria Women in their previous fixture. The Spaniards have also failed to win a single game in the series and will be looking to turn the tables around in their next fixture.

In their last fixture, the Spanish skipper Amy Brown-Carrera won the toss and opted to bowl first. They picked up two wickets in 14 overs with the Austrian Women scoring 123. The rain arrived and the remainder of the game was washed out.

France Women vs Spain Women Match Details:

Match: France Women vs Spain Women, 7th T20I, Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series, 2022

Date and Time: May 8th 2022, Sunday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Dreux Sport Cricket Club, France

France Women vs Spain Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Dreux Sport Cricket Club is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

France Women vs Spain Women Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Dreux is expected to range between 8 and 21 degrees Celsius.

France Women vs Spain Women Probable XIs

France Women

Poppy McGeown scored a fifty and remained unbeaten on 50 to help her side post 125 on the board. Cindy Breteche picked up two wickets but they failed to play as a unit as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Ganesh Pooja, Alix Brodin, Poppy McGeown, Tara Britton, Lydia Templeman, Marie Violleau, Magali Marchello, Beatrice Pierre, Blandine Verdon, Cindy Breteche (c), Maelle Cargouet (wk)

Spain Women

Amy Brown-Carrera and Uswa Syed picked up a wicket each as they picked up two wickets and the Austrian Women scored 123 in 14 overs before rain arrived and washed out the remaining fixture.

Probable XI

Elspeth Fowler (c), Uswa Syed, Amy Brown-Carrera, Jaspreet Kaur, Tashiba Mirza (wk), Hifsa Butt, Wania Malik, Uswa Syed, Rabia Iqbal, Zenab Iqbal, Rabia Mushtaq

France Women vs Spain Women Match Prediction

Both sides are yet to win a single game in the Tri-Series. They will have to be at their absolute best on Sunday when they meet. Both are evenly matched sides and expect a cracking contest.

France looks strong on paper and expect them to beat Spain on Sunday.

Prediction: France Women to win this encounter.

