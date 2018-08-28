Fringe players who might get a call for Asia Cup 2018

Post their grueling Test series in England, India's first assignment would be the much coveted Asia Cup to be held in UAE. As India is on course for finalizing their team for the World Cup in 2019, a couple of fringe players might get a look in for this tournament.

Most of them are already part of the India A and India B squad which are competing in the quadrangular series. Australia A and South Africa A are the other teams participating team in this series. Selectors will have an eye on this tournament and a good performance might earn them a national call.

Let us have a look at the players who have an outside chance of making it to the Asia Cup squad.

Kedar Jhadav

Kedar Jadhav was a regular in the Indian team before he got injured. He had undergone surgery for his hamstring injury but he is now fully fit. Presently, he is a part of India B squad competing in the Quadrangular Series at Bengaluru.

Jadhav has been good with the bat in the limited overs format. Add to that, his low arm bowling action has troubled a lot of opposition batsmen. Owing to his all-round capabilities, he is almost certain to make a come back to the national side.

