From a Dasher in limited overs cricket to a budding test cricketer- Rishabh Pant's journey to the biggest stage

IPL 2018- Peak of Pant's career

It was amidst chilly winter in 2015 in north India when a young kid got his Christmas present well before. The Roorkee lad Rishabh Pant got his opportunity and was selected in India's U-19 world cup squad for 2016.

But little idea did anyone had that he will be the sensation of the world cup with the fastest half-century at this level, a blistering century and a key player in India's U-19 campaign with India finishing runner-up.

Even before the world cup was over, he was picked in the biggest global T-20 league IPL by Delhi Daredevils. And suddenly the world was different for him. What Pant had only dreamt of was turning reality.

In IPL 2016, Pant played one match-winning innings in otherwise a lean season, maybe because he has never been at such a big stage.

But by the time Ranji season 2016-17 ended, he was in the limelight. He smashed a triple century, fastest Ranji century and many other noteworthy performances and more importantly earned himself an Indian cap. He was forecasted as the future of the Indian team after Dhoni's retirement.

Before the DD campaign for the tenth season of the IPL could start, Pant suffered a big blow. He lost his father. But in about 48 hours after the incident, he took the field for DD and played a gritty innings. Although the innings can be said to be a tribute to his father, it was not enough to get past RCB.

But such determination and dedication had been previously seen by only the Master Blaster and modern-day great Virat Kohli. All of cricketing fraternity and fans showered praise for young Pant.

Another highlight of the IPL 2016 for Pant was a six studded 43-ball 97 against Gujarat. Even though he narrowly missed out on a century, Gujarat bowlers had no answer to his carnage. This innings garnered him praise from batting maestro Sunil Gavaskar.

Even though he had two impressive innings, he showed only glimpses of his immense talent. But this IPL did teach him a lesson. Youngsters today in the era of T-20 are fascinated by power hitting. Many times they are seen throwing their wicket for unnecessary hitting rather than accessing the situation and playing accordingly.

And Pant was no different. On many occasions he wasted good starts and even in his match-winning 97, he didn't finish off a game which completely belonged to him.

Cricket is not a sport but a religion in India. Many kids even with not much talent want to pursue their career in cricket.

Many times it has been seen that ones with inborn cricketing talent are not very successful and some with comparatively less talent make it happen with hard work and dedication. A classic example was that of Vinod Kambli who was considered more talented than even Sachin. Many such gifted talents are wasted. And indeed Pant was a prodigy.

Pant, I feel worked on his game. Big-hitting was never a problem for powerful Pant. But what was impressive to see this IPL that he played according to the situation. As great players rightly say that one must put a value on his wicket, Pant certainly showed the same this time in what was a pleasing change to see.

This was no doubt a memorable IPL for the Delhi player. His 128* against the best bowling attack of the season and amid two early wickets inside the powerplay was worth watching. It was a perfect example of his changed approach.

It was the highest individual score by an Indian and this innings of his can be said as one of the finest innings of the IPL.

Pant fighting it out - England Lions v India A - Day Four

In the limited opportunities he has got for the Indian team, he has failed to impress and it doesn't seem that he is in the scheme of things of the selectors for the all-important WC 2019 as a proper batsman.

But he is selected as a reserve wicketkeeper for the England test series on the back of three impressive half-centuries for India A, all of them in difficult circumstances. Selectors have also given an indication of him being the future of the team with this selection. Sensible cum powerful Pant is a deadly combo and it’s just a matter of time while he becomes a regular in the Indian squad in all three formats.