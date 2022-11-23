From abuse on Test debut to Warner-De Kock fight, Faf du Plessis opens up on the biggest controversies during his career

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis is regarded as one of the most colorful characters in cricket. Having made his international debut in 2011, he has represented the Proteas in 69 Tests, 143 ODIs, and 50 T20Is, scoring over 11,000 international runs.

After establishing himself in the team as a batter, he was named Test captain of South Africa in 2016 and subsequently became the all-format leader the next year. While the 38-year-old retired from Tests in 2021, he remains out of favor with regard to selection in white-ball formats.

Apart from being a tenacious batter, Du Plessis has had his fair share of controversies over the years. He has been found guilty of ball-tampering twice in Test cricket - the first time against Pakistan in 2013 and the second time against Australia in Hobart in 2016.

In a candid and fun interaction on “The Grade Cricketer” YouTube channel, the former South African captain spilled the beans on the many controversies he faced during his career.

“There was barrage of abuse flying” - Faf du Plessis recalls Test debut against Aussies

Faf during his Test debut. Pic: Getty Images

The South African batter made his Test debut against Australia in Adelaide in 2012. It was a memorable entry for Du Plessis, as he was named Player of the Match for scoring 78 & 110* in the drawn Test.

However, the cricketer admitted that batting with a volley of abuse being thrown at him was not an easy task at all. He recalled:

“(While) walking out, the heel of my foot just slipped out of my shoe. You try to kick back the shoe into place and it feels like your worst nightmare because your shoe doesn’t want to get back in. Then, there was barrage of abuse flying and I was like, ‘wow, this intense. It cannot go any worse. I walked on the field and thought I got a shocker here’.”

How Aussies went from abusing Faf to abusing their own Huss

Faf du Plessis and Mike Hussey batting for CSK. Pic: Getty Images

During his Test debut, Du Plessis had a surprise visitor from the opposing camp. "Mr. Cricket" Michael Hussey handed him some bottles of wine with a congratulatory message.

The South African batter stated:

“I was surprised that Huss (Hussey) came in. I never expected him to come in. The culture was very different back then. He knocked on the door and asked if I could come to the door. He was with this barrel of PenFolds (Australian wine producer) bottles with a message, ‘mate congrats this is a special day. You’ll remember this forever. I’m very proud of you’.”

Amusingly, while Hussey won a lot of Proteas' hearts with his gesture towards Du Plessis, his own teammates were not too pleased.

Revealing what happened the following day after he praised Hussey for his appreciation, the Proteas batter recalled:

“The next day in the press conference I just wanted to honor Mike Hussey for being the best gift giver that I have ever experienced. I said Hussey is an absolute legend. His stocks in South Africa went up, but his stocks with the Australian team went down because I walked out and I was like - this is amazing. They (Australians) are not abusing me anymore, they are abusing Huss.”

Speaking of his debut Test heroics, Du Plessis faced 376 balls (466 minutes) during his unbeaten hundred in the second innings to help his team draw the Test.

Warner-De Kock’s serious fight and a funny Lungi and towel story!

CCTV footage of Quinton de Kock-David Warner controversy. Pic: Screengrab

The 2018 South Africa-Australia Test series will be remembered for all the wrong reasons. Apart from the ball-tampering controversy, David Warner and Quinton de Kock were also involved in an ugly confrontation at the tea break on the fourth day of the first Test in Kingsmead, Durban.

Sharing his version of the incident, Du Plessis said that he was having a shower and wanted to relax, but had to rush out soon. He commented:

“The Warner-De Kock thing was very loud. I wanted to have a nice shower and calm down. I am showering and I am hearing a voice that sounds familiar and a lot of swearing.

"After the shower, (I was wearing) just the old low towel around the waist. Then to see the whole Australian cricket team walking up the stairs… I remember David walking up the stairs and I was like, you can’t talk to Quinny like that.”

While admitting that the altercation was quite serious, Du Plessis added that there was a humorous side to the story as well. He was worried about his towel coming off even as fast bowler Lungi Ndigi surprised everyone with his "scared" reaction.

Giving a hilarious twist to the tale, the 38-year-old continued:

“Looking back I wonder, how it would have played out if there was a 'Rumble in the Jungle' there because I’ve got one hand on my towel - you have to hold on to it.

"The funniest guy was Lungi Ngidi. He’s a unit, a big guy. He was going off the field but as the Aussies come, Lungi gets the old freeze on and stands like, ‘please don’t say anything to me’. Afterwards, we are like, ‘Lungi, you’re the biggest guy in the team, what’s wrong with you?’"

Speaking of the controversy, there were allegations from the Aussies that De Kock got a bit too personal. However, the Proteas camp hit back, claiming that Warner too had crossed the line.

How McCullum got away with abusing Faf

Brendon McCullum (left) and Faf du Plessis. Pic: Getty Images

While the New Zealanders are known as the proverbial nice guys of cricket, Du Plessis had a totally different experience during the 2011 ODI World Cup quarter-final in Dhaka. Chasing 222 for victory, South Africa were in trouble at 121/5 as AB de Villiers was run out for 35.

Young Du Plessis was the last recognized batter for the Proteas. Knowing the same, Brendon McCullum and a few other Kiwis decided to get under the inexperienced batter’s skin.

Looking back at the incident, Du Plessis said:

“Brendon McCullum was just hurling it at me. I was like he’s going to be banned for a few games. After the game, the whole team gets fined 50 percent of match fees. You are obviously not allowed to push anyone on a cricket field, which I did."

Later, when they were part of the IPL, Du Plessis told McCullum that his antics weren't cool and also asked him how he got away with all the abuse. In his flamboyant style, the former New Zealand captain replied:

“Just take your spike and scratch it next to the stump mic and then the umpire can’t hear anything!”

South Africa were eventually all-out for 172 in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final clash, choking in yet another ICC knockout game.

