Full list of Bengal Tigers players for Celebrity Cricket League 2025 ft. Jisshu Sengupta and Jammy Banerjee

Defending champions Bengal Tigers are set to begin their title defense with great enthusiasm as they return for the 11th edition of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). Since their debut in 2012, the team has steadily evolved, and after 12 years of perseverance, they finally clinched their maiden championship title in 2024.

Bengal Tigers represent the Bengal film industry and are led by Jisshu Sengupta, with ownership held by renowned producer Boney Kapoor and Raj Shah. Over the years, they have made two playoff appearances, and their historic victory last year has established them as a formidable contender in CCL 2025.

Determined to retain their CCL crown, Bengal Tigers will begin their 2025 campaign with a high-intensity clash against Chennai Rhinos on the opening day (February 8) at the KSCA Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Their journey continues with a face-off against Punjab De Sher in Delhi on February 9, followed by a crucial match against Mumbai Heroes in Cuttack on February 16. Their final league-stage encounter will be against Telegu Warriors, the most successful franchise in CCL history, in Surat on February 23.

With renewed confidence and a strong squad, Bengal Tigers are eager to defend their title and solidify their reputation as one of the premier teams in CCL 2025. Their performance this season will be closely watched as they aim to achieve back-to-back championship success.

Bengal Tigers squad for Celebrity Cricket League 2025

Here is Bengal Tigers' complete list of players for Celebrity Cricket League 2025:

Jisshu Sengupta (c), Indrasish, Mohan, Suman, Joy, Joe, Yusuf, Jeetu Kamal, Jammy Banerjee, Ratnadip Ghosh, Ananda Chowdhury, Sandy, Aditya Roy Banerjee, Arman Ahamed, Manty, Rahul Mazumder, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Boney, Sourav Das

