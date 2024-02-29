Full list of BPCL players for DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 ft. Shivam Dube and Rahul Tripathi  

Shivam Dube and Rahul Tripathi are two of the key players for the BPCL team in the DY Patil T20 Cup. Dube recently impressed in the T20 format for India and recently also got a central contract from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Last year, Dube also played a key role when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for the fifth time. Rahul Tripathi is an explosive batter in the top order and is good enough to take the best bowling attack to the cleaners on his day.

Manish Pandey is an experienced campaigner and his role in the middle order is going to hold a lot of importance. He recently returned to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after being picked up in the auction.

Shreyas Gopal, who has an IPL hat-trick to his name, is also a part of the squad. Gopal is also handy with the bat in hand. Tushar Deshpande, who recently scored a hundred in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal, features in the BPCL squad as well.

Pragyan Ojha is a retired cricketer and is mostly seen in the commentary box. He will also be back on the field and is a part of the BPCL squad. BPCL also have Sandeep Sharma, who is known for swinging the ball both ways.

Dhawal Kulkarni also needs to bring forth all his experience for BPCL. The team also has Anukul Roy, who is more than handy as an all-rounder.

BPCL full squad for DY Patil T20 Cup 2024

Aaditya Khanvilkar, Aakash Mishra, Aarya Desai, Aaush Mhatre, Abhinav Saha, Akhil Herwadkar, Anukul Roy, Dhaval Kulkarni, Eknath Kerkar, Harshal Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Parikshit Valsangkar, Praful Devkate, Pragyan Ojha, Pranav Kela, Rahul Tripathi, Ramandeep Singh, Sagar Udeshi, Sahil Jadhav, Sakib Hussain, Sandeep Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Tushar Deshpande, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dicholkar.

