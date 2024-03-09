Full list of Colombo Lions players for Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 ft. Chris Gayle and Ross Taylor

Legends Cricket Trophy will return for its second season with new teams, a new venue, and a new format. The second edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy will start on Friday, March 8, and will conclude on Tuesday, March 19.

All matches will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. A total of seven teams will participate in the competition and they are: Dubai Giants, Delhi Devils, NY Superstar Strikers, Rajasthan Kings, Kandy Samp Army, Punjab Royal, and Colombo Lions.

Indore Knights won the first edition of the tournament after defeating Vizag Titans in the final by 45 runs. All the matches of the first edition of the tournament took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

The first edition of the tournament was played in a 20-over format. However, the second edition will be played in the 90-ball format.

The draft for the second edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy took place on Thursday, February 15, at the Hilton Colombo in Sri Lanka. The Colombo Lions picked a 14-player squad in the draft.

Chris Gayle was selected as the icon player in the draft by the Colombo Lions. The team has players from the West Indies, New Zealand, Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, South Africa, and Oman.

Gayle, Darren Bravo, Jessy Ryder, Dawlat Zadran, Khawar Ali, and Asghar Afghan are the six batters in the team. Ben Dunk is the only wicketkeeper in the squad. A total of three all-rounders are there in the squad - Nowruz Mangal, Robert Frylinck and Khalid Usman. Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar, and Muhammad Irfan are the three bowlers in the team.

Ross Taylor is the only player in the squad who participated in the first edition of the tournament. Taylor represented Chandigarh Champs in the tournament. The Champs won four out of five games to finish in first place in the points tally.

Colombo Lions squad for Legends Cricket Trophy 2024

Here is the Colombo Lion's complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024:

Chris Gayle, Ross Taylor, Ben Dunk, Darren Bravo, Jessy Ryder, Nowruz Mangal, Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar, Dawlat Zadran, Robert Frylinck, Asghar Afghan, Muhammad Irfan, Khalid Usman, Khawar Ali

