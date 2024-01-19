Full list of Dubai Capitals players for ILT20 2024 ft. David Warner and Sikandar Raza

Dubai Capitals are one of the six teams that participated in the first season of the International League T20 2023. Capitals won four out of 10 matches in 2023 and finished in fourth position.

They lost the eliminator game against MI Emirates after posting a total of 151 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. MI chased down the target of 152 runs in just 16.4 overs.

Rovman Powell was the leading run-scorer for the Capitals last season. He scored 350 runs in 11 matches at an average of 43.75 and a strike rate of 160.55. Adam Zampa and Akif Raja were the joint-highest wicket-takers for the team and took nine wickets each.

Powell has been retained by the franchise for this season but has been replaced by David Warner as the captain. Apart from Powell, the Capitals retained four other players from their squad last season.

The addition of Warner in the batting unit means they have one of the best batters in world cricket at this point. The likes of Vriitya Aravind, Sam Billings, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Joe Root can open the innings alongside Warner. Root, Aravind and Billings can also bat in the middle order.

Capitals can slot in Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, and Roelof van der Merwe in the lower middle order. Raza has been in the best of his form of late and might play a crucial role for the team this season.

In the bowling department, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Andrew Tye, and Mark Wood are the four pacers in the side.

The UAE players apart from Aravind and Raja are Rahul Chopra, Mohammad Mohsin, and Haider Ali. Chopra is the most experienced among the three and might get several chances to showcase his skills.

Dubai Capitals squad for ILT20 2024

Here is the Dubai Capitals complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the ILT20:

Vriitya Aravind (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Rahul Chopra (wk), Max Holden, Rovman Powell, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Joe Root, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), David Warner (c), Mohammad Mohsin, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Roelof van der Merwe, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Andrew Tye, Mark Wood, Haider Ali

