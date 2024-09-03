Full list of India Team D players for Duleep Trophy 2024 ft. Shreyas Iyer & Ishan Kishan

The Duleep Trophy 2024-25 will commence on September 5, marking the official beginning of India's domestic cricket season. This edition of the tournament is particularly important as it provides Indian cricketers with a key opportunity to prepare for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

With the stakes high, players will be keen to perform and bag their places in the national squad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revamped the Duleep Trophy format this year, transitioning from the traditional zonal structure to a more competitive four-team round-robin system. Matches will be played at venues in Anantapur and Bengaluru, with the top team based on points being declared the winner on September 22.

To ensure players are in peak form for international duties, the BCCI has made it mandatory for domestic players to participate in the Duleep Trophy.

Shreyas Iyer has been appointed the captain of the India D squad for the Duleep Trophy 2024-25. Iyer, known for his composed leadership and solid batting, brings a wealth of experience to the team. His presence is expected to provide stability and direction to a squad that has some experience with promising young talent.

Joining Iyer in the squad is Atharva Taide, a dynamic left-handed batter who has been making waves in the domestic circuit, and Yash Dubey, another talented batter with a growing reputation. The squad also features Devdutt Padikkal, a highly regarded young opener who has already shown his potential in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket.

Ishan Kishan, who will be donning the wicketkeeper’s gloves, is one of the most exciting players in the squad. His aggressive batting style and wicketkeeping skills make him a key asset for India D. Kishan will share wicketkeeping responsibilities with KS Bharat, another seasoned player who adds depth and experience to the team.

All-rounder Axar Patel, known for his consistent performances with both bat and ball, is another crucial member of the squad. His experience and versatility will be invaluable in the middle order as well as with the ball.

The bowling attack is led by Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm pacer who has made significant strides in limited-overs cricket. He will be supported by Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, and Tushar Deshpande, all of whom bring a mix of pace and control to the table.

The squad also includes Ricky Bhui, a dependable middle-order batter, and Saransh Jain, a promising all-rounder. Saurabh Kumar adds another dimension to the team’s bowling attack, offering variety. The squad also features Akash Sengupta, a young pacer eager to make his mark.

With a well-rounded squad under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, India D is set to be a formidable contender in the Duleep Trophy 2024-25.

India D squad for Duleep Trophy 2024-25

Shreyas Iyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.

