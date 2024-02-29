Full list of Indian Oil players for DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 ft. Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw

Indian Oil are one of the 16 teams that will participate in the DY Patil 2024 tournament. The tournament started on Monday, February 26. Aamir Gani has been appointed the captain of the side.

The team has players like Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Prithvi Shaw. Rahane and Shaw are with the Mumbai team playing in the Ranji Trophy. Jaiswal is a part of the Indian Test team against England.

Indian Oil are placed in Group D along with CAG, Nirlon Sports Club, and Mumbai Customs. They faced CAG in their opening game on Tuesday, February 27. Their second game is against Mumbai Customs on Friday, March 1. The last two matches will start at 11 am IST, while the first match will be at 4 pm IST.

Aditya Tare was the skipper of the side last season. Indian Oil faced DY Patil Group A in the first quarter-final in 2023. DY Patil Group A won the toss and elected to field. Indian Oil scored 215 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Aditya Tare scored a half-century each for Indian Oil. Jaiswal was the highest scorer with 88 runs off 54 deliveries. Tare scored 61 runs off 32 deliveries. DY Patil Group A reached the target of 216 runs in 19 overs with four wickets in hand. Naushad Shaikh had scored 100 runs off 53 deliveries for DY Patil Group A. Atit Sheth was the pick of the bowlers for Indian Oil, taking two wickets for 39 runs in four overs.

Indian Oil squad for DY Patil T20 Cup 2024

Here is the Indian Oil complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024:

Aamir Gani (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aditya Tare (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Ankush Bains, Arjun Dani, Armaan Jaffer, Atit Seth, Felix Alemao, Harsh Tanna, Himanshu Sharma, Junaid Khan, M Siddharth, Pimal Shah, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Sawant, Ravikant Shukla, Ricky Bhui, Rohan Raje, Siddhesh Lad, Tilak Jadhav, Yashasvi Jaiswal

