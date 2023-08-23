Full list of Indian players participating in US Masters T10 League 2023

US Masters T10 League 2023 got underway on August 18 in Florida. The inaugural edition of this T10 competition features six teams, namely Atlanta Riders, California Knights, New Jersey Triton's, New York Warriors, Texas Chargers, and Morrisville Unity.

The US Masters T10 League aims to bring the craze of T10 cricket to the United States. Earlier this year, Zimbabwe hosted the Zim Afro T10 League, while the Abu Dhabi T10 League and Lanka T10 competition will take place later this year.

Several retired cricketers are a part of this competition. While it is rare to see Indian cricketers participating in leagues outside the IPL, the US Masters T10 League 2023 features a lot of big names from India.

Complete list of Indian cricketers participating in US Masters T10 League

In this listicle now, we will look at the list of Indian players present in all six squads of US Masters T10 League 2023.

#1 Atlanta Riders

The Atlanta Riders feature two players from India. The first name is Robin Uthappa, who won the IPL Orange Cap award in 2014. Uthappa won the 2014 IPL season with the Kolkata Knight Riders and lifted the trophy once again with the Chennai Super Kings in 2022.

The second Indian player present in the Atlanta Riders squad is Harmeet Singh. He is a former India U-19 left-arm spinner, who has now settled in the US.

Indian players in Atlanta Riders: Robin Uthappa and Harmeet Singh.

#2 California Knights

Star Indian player Suresh Raina is the captain of the California Knights team in the US Masters T10 League 2023. Raina has also captained India in the past. He was a part of the team that won the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup.

Joining Raina from India in the California Knights squad are Mohammad Kaif, Milind Kumar, Irfan Pathan, and Pawan Suyal. Kaif is a top-order batter, while Kumar and Pathan are all-rounders. Suyal will lead the team's pace attack.

Indian players in California Knights: Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Milind Kumar, Irfan Pathan, and Pawan Suyal.

#3 Morrisville Unity

The Morrisville Unity squad comprises seven Indian players. Four of them, namely Harbhajan Singh, Rahul Sharma, Sreesanth, and Vikas Tokas are specialist bowlers.

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel is also a part of this franchise. Patel is one of the few players to have represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Mumbai Indians, and the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Uncapped players Manvinder Bisla and Rajdeep Darbar are present in the squad as backup wicketkeepers,

Indian players in Morrisville Unity: Harbhajan Singh, Rahul Sharma, Parthiv Patel, Sreesanth, Vikas Tokas, Manvinder Bisla, and Rajdeep Darbar.

#4 New Jersey Triton's

The New Jersey Triton's have roped in two players from India's World Cup 2011 squad. Gautam Gambhir is the captain of New Jersey, and his 2011 World Cup teammate Yusuf Pathan is also present in the squad.

Wicketkeeper Naman Ojha, all-rounder Bipul Sharma and bowlers RP Singh and Abhimanyu Mithun are also part of the New Jersey Triton's squad in the US Masters T10 League 2023.

Indian players in New Jersey Triton's: Gautam Gambhir, Bipul Sharma, Naman Ojha, RP Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, and Yusuf Pathan.

#5 New York Warriors

Former Rajasthan Royals spinner Praveen Tambe is a member of the New York Warriors squad in the US Masters T10 League 2023. Tambe took a hat-trick while playing for Sindhis against Kerala Knights in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2018.

The New York squad also features Smit Patel, who starred in India's 2012 U-19 World Cup triumph. Patel has previously played in the Caribbean Premier League as well.

Indian players in New York Warriors: Praveen Tambe and Smit Patel.

#6 Texas Chargers

The Texas Chargers have signed three Indian bowlers for the US Masters T10 League. Former IPL stars Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, and Siddharth Trivedi are a part of this squad. Kumar and Ojha have also represented India in international cricket.

Trivedi and Kumar are right-arm fast bowlers. Meanwhile, Ojha is a left-arm spin bowler.

Indian players in Texas Chargers: Pragyan Ojha, Siddharth Trivedi, and Praveen Kumar.

