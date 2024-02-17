Full list of Karachi Kings players for PSL 2024 ft. Shan Masood and Shoaib Malik

Karachi Kings won the Pakistan Super League (PSL) back in 2020. Imad Wasim, who led them to glory four years ago, is now a part of Islamabad United.

Shan Masood, who recently took over from Babar Azam as Pakistan’s new Test captain, has also joined the Kings for the upcoming season. Masood made a move from the Multan Sultans.

James Vince is a veteran of the T20 format and his role at the top of the order is going to hold a lot of importance. Kieron Pollard is at the fag end of his career, but still has the potential to take the best bowling attacks to the cleaners.

Shoaib Malik joined the Kings last season after making a move from Peshawar Zalmi. He will bat in the middle-order and can also bowl handy off-breaks. Malik recently played for Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024.

Tim Seifert will don the wicketkeeper's gloves. Mohammad Nawaz is fresh from playing in the BPL and he will be high on confidence after playing a crucial role for the Khulna Tigers.

Daniel Sams can outclass batters with his change of pace in the death overs. Sams can also use the long handle to good effect. Tabraiz Shamsi and Zahid Mehmood will be the spin bowling options for the Kings. Muhammad Akhlaq can also strike the ball a long distance.

Irfan Khan, Sirajuddin, Jamie Overton, Leus du Plooy, and Mir Hamza also add a lot of value to the Karachi Kings’ lineup.

Full squad of Karachi Kings for PSL 2024

James Vince, Hassan Ali, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Jamie Overton, Zahid Mehmood, Leus du Plooy, and Mohammad Rohid.

