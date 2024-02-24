Full list of Karnataka Bulldozers players for Celebrity Cricket League 2024 ft. Pradeep And Sudeep Kichcha

Karnataka Bulldozers are a franchise team in the Celebrity Cricket League that represents the Kannada film industry aka Sandalwood. They have been a part of the tournament since 2011.

The team is owned by Ashok Shankarappa Kheny, the chairman of the Indian Institute of Cartoonists and Managing Director of the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises Limited. Pradeep is the captain and Shanvi Srivastava, and Sapthami Gowda are the brand ambassadors of the Bulldozers.

The Bulldozers have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament. They have qualified for the semi-finals on eight occasions and have won the tournament twice. They have been the runner-up four times. They failed to qualify for the semi-finals for the only time in 2017. The Bulldozers were the runner-ups in the first two editions of the tournament and went on to win the tournament in the next two seasons.

In 2023, the Bulldozers won all four league-stage matches against Bengal Tigers, Kerala Strikers, Chennai Rhinos, and Punjab De Sher. They played the semi-final match against Telugu Warriors, which the Warriors won by six wickets.

The 2024 edition of the Celebrity Cricket League starts on Friday, February 23 in Sharjah. The Bulldozers will play their first game on Sunday, February 25 against Mumbai Heroes in Sharjah. Their remaining three matches are scheduled against Bengal Tigers, Chennai Rhinos, and Telugu Warriors. The last match is in Trivandrum, while the other two will be played in Hyderabad.

The eight teams that will compete in the 10th edition of the Celebrity Cricket League are: Mumbai Heroes, Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Kerala Strikers, Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Kerala Strikers, Punjab De Sher, and Bengal Tigers. A total of 20 matches will be played in the tournament this year. Vizag will host the playoffs and the final of the tournament. Celebrity Cricket League 2024 will conclude on Sunday, March 17.

Karnataka Bulldozers squad for Celebrity Cricket League 2024

Here is the Karnataka Bulldozers complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024:

Pradeep (c), Rajeev H, Sudeep Kichcha, Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Saurav Lokesh, Chandan, Arjun Yogi, Nirup Bhandari, Nanda Kishore, Sagar Gowda

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App