Full list of Karnataka Bulldozers players for Celebrity Cricket League 2025 ft. Kiccha Sudeep and Ganesh

The Karnataka Bulldozers are one of the most dominant and consistent teams in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), having been a part of the tournament since its inception. Owned by Ashok Kheny, the team represents the Kannada film industry, with its leading stars showcasing their skills on the cricket field.

Under the leadership of their esteemed captain, Kiccha Sudeep, the Bulldozers have reached an impressive seven finals, securing two championship titles—defeating the Telugu Warriors in 2013 and the Kerala Strikers in 2014.

In the 2024 edition, the Karnataka Bulldozers once again proved their mettle, finishing as runners-up after a hard-fought final against the Bengal Tigers, who secured their first-ever title. As they prepare for the 2025 season, the team is determined to make a strong comeback and reclaim their position at the top.

The upcoming edition of CCL 2025, set to begin on February 8, will see the Karnataka Bulldozers in action on the opening day, facing the Telugu Warriors in the second encounter at the KSCA Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Their campaign will continue in Hyderabad, where they will go up against arch-rivals Chennai Rhinos and Mumbai Heroes, before concluding their league-stage matches against Punjab De Sher in Surat.

With a rich legacy of success, a well-balanced squad, and a hunger for redemption, the Karnataka Bulldozers are undoubtedly one of the top contenders for the CCL 2025 title. Their performances this season will be eagerly anticipated as they aim to add another championship to their illustrious record.

Karnataka Bulldozers squad for Celebrity Cricket League 2025

Here is the complete list of players for the Karnataka Bulldozers at the upcoming edition of the Celebrity Cricket League 2025:

Kiccha Sudeep (c), Ganesh, Anup Bhandari, Pradeep, Tarun Chandra, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Jai Karthik, Prasanna, Abhimanyu, Bhaskar, Rahul, Rajeev, Dharma, Saurav, Tarun Sudhir, Viswas, Darshan.

