Lahore Qalandars have flourished under young skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi as they are the only team to win the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in back-to-back seasons.

Interestingly, both in 2022 and 2023, Lahore beat Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium. It goes without saying that Shaheen and Co. will go into the upcoming tournament as the firm favorites.

Along with Shaheen, the Qalandars have Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf in their pace-bowling department. Sikandar Raza has been in a purple patch in T20 cricket in the last two years, having performed across the globe.

David Wiese was a part of the Qalandars in both their title-winning campaigns and his role is going to hold a lot of importance.

Abdullah Shafique has been a class act in the top order and is most likely to open the batting with the destructive Fakhar Zaman.

Fakhar has been a stalwart for the Qalandars, having played for them since 2017. The southpaw is also second in the list of leading run-scorers in the PSL after Peshawar Zalmi’s Babar Azam.

Their overseas recruits, Shai Hope, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Rassie van der Dussen, add a lot of firepower to the batting lineup.

England’s Dan Lawrence is partially available as he is currently in India for the five-match Test Indies. Lawrence was called up after Harry Brook pulled out due to ‘personal reasons’.

Rashid Khan, earlier, pulled out of the PSL due to his rehab following his back injury. Sahibzada Farhan, Mirza Baig, Ahsan Bhatti, Kamran Ghulam, and Jahandad Khan are some of their key local players.

Full squad of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2024

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, David Wiese (both Diamond), Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Baig, Rashid Khan (injured), Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence (partially unavailable), Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Rassie van der Dussen, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tayyab Abbas

