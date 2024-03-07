Full list of NY Superstar Strikers players for Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 ft. Yuvraj Singh and Isuru Udana

The Legends Cricket Trophy will make its return for the second season. The tournament will witness a lot of changes this season, including the teams, venue, and format. The second edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy will start on Friday, March 8, and will conclude on Tuesday, March 19.

The tournament has found a new home in the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The first edition of the tournament took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad. The tournament has ditched the 20-over format that was used last season and has adopted a new and exciting 90-ball format.

A total of seven teams will participate in the competition and they are: Dubai Giants, Delhi Devils, NY Superstar Strikers, Rajasthan Kings, Kandy Samp Army, Punjab Royal, and Colombo Lions. Each team will face the other six teams once in the league phase. The top two teams will qualify for the final.

The S Sreesanth-led Indore Knights defeated the Thisara Perera-led Vizag Titans in the final last season by 45 runs. Naman Sharma scored an unbeaten 98 runs off 54 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

The draft for the second edition took place on Thursday, February 15, at the Hilton Colombo in Sri Lanka. The NY Superstar Strikers picked a 12-player squad in the draft.

Yuvraj Singh was selected by the franchise as the icon player. Isuru Udana, the Sri Lankan all-rounder, is the only player in the squad who featured in the last edition of the tournament. Udana played for the Vizag Titans and played in the final as well.

Apart from Yuvraj, Rahul Sharma is the only other Indian player in the squad. Dan Christian is the only Australian player in the team, while Alviro Petersen is the only Proteas player. Chadwick Walton, Jerome Taylor, and Ricardo Powell are the three Caribbean players.

The team has five Sri Lankan players - Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Asela Gunarathne, Chamara Kapugedara, and Lahiru Thirimanne.

NY Superstar Strikers squad for Legends Cricket Trophy 2024

Here is the NY Superstar Strikers complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024:

Yuvraj Singh, Dan Christian, Isuru Udana, Chadwick Walton (wk), Jerome Taylor, Ricardo Powell, Alviro Petersen, Nuwan Pradeep, Asela Gunarathne, Chamara Kapugedara, Rahul Sharma, Lahiru Thirimanne

