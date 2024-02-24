Full list of Punjab De Sher players for Celebrity Cricket League 2024 ft. Sonu Sood And Ayushmann Khurrana

Punjab De Sher are one of the eight franchises which will participate in the Celebrity Cricket League 2024. The team is owned by Navraj Hans and Puneet Singh and represents the Punjab film industry. Sonu Sood will captain the side this season. Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh are the brand ambassadors of the team.

Punjab De Sher made their debut in 2016 and will be playing for the fourth time in the tournament. They are one of the four teams that are yet to win the tournament once. They won one out of four matches last season. Their only win came against the Telugu Warriors by six wickets.

The 10th edition of the Celebrity Cricket League will start on Friday, February 23. The eight teams that will compete in this edition of the tournament are: Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Mumbai Heroes, Kerala Strikers, Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Punjab De Sher, and Kerala Strikers.

Punjab De Sher will play their first match on Sunday, February 25 in Sharjah. They will play their remaining three matches against Telugu Warriors, Bengal Tigers, and Mumbai Heroes, respectively. The last two matches will be played in Chandigarh.

Sharjah, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Trivandrum, and Vizag are the five cities that will host the 20 matches of the Celebrity Cricket League this year. Hyderabad will host a total of six matches out of these 20, the most among the five cities. Trivandrum are scheduled to host just two matches. Vizag will witness the playoffs and final of the tournament. This is the first time playoffs have been introduced in the Celebrity Cricket League. The final of the tournament will take place on Sunday, March 17.

Punjab De Sher squad for Celebrity Cricket League 2024

Here is the Punjab De Sher complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024:

Sonu Sood (c), Jimmy Shergil, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jassi Gill, Rahul Dev, Gavie Chahal, Dev Kharoud, Gulzar Chahal, Babbal Rai, Aryaman Sapru, Navraj Hans, Yuvraj Hans, Mukul Dev, Arjan Bajwa, Harmeet Singh

