Full list of Rajasthan Kings players for Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 ft. Robin Uthappa and Imran Tahir

The Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 will start on Friday, March 8, and the final will be played on March 19. This year, all the matches will be played in the 90-over format. The matches in the first edition of the tournament were played in the 20-over format.

A total of 22 matches will take place in this edition of the tournament. All these matches will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. A total of seven new teams will make their debut in this edition of the tournament. These teams are: Dubai Giants, Delhi Devils, NY Superstar Strikers, Rajasthan Kings, Kandy Samp Army, Punjab Royal, and Colombo Lions.

Vizag Titans won the first edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy. They defeated Indore Knights by 45 runs after posting a total of 239 runs for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs. Naman Sharma remained unbeaten on 98 runs off 54 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

The draft for the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 took place on Thursday, February 15, at the Hilton Colombo in Sri Lanka. The Rajasthan Kings picked a 14-player squad in the draft.

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa has been named the icon player by the franchise. They have S Sreesanth in the team who led the Vizag Titans in the final last season. Parvinder Awana, Pawan Negi, Bipul Sharma, and Rajesh Bishnoi are the other Indian players in the squad. Negi recently participated in the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 and finished as the leading run-scorer.

The team has players from the West Indies, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Zimbabwe, England, and Afghanistan.

Rajasthan Kings squad for Legends Cricket Trophy 2024

Here is the Rajasthan Kings complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024:

Robin Uthappa (wk), Lendl Simmons, Imran Tahir, Angelo Perera, S. Sreesanth, Ashley Nurse, Hamilton Masakadza, Pinnaduwage Chaturanga De Silva, Parvinder Awana, Peter Trego, Pawan Negi, Hamid Hassan, Bipul Sharma, Rajesh Bishnoi

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App