Full list of RBI players for DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 ft. Ishan Kishan and Riyan Parag  

RBI have a relatively power-packed squad for the 2024 edition of the DY Patil T20 Cup. Ishan Kishan is their top player with three years of international experience under his belt.

However, Kishan has his back against the walls after not being named in the BCCI central contracts, which was released on Wednesday. Having not played international cricket since the T20I series against Australia back in November 2023, it remains to be seen when he makes his comeback.

Kishan is also expected to play a crucial role for the Mumbai Indians in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Riyan Parag is also one of their crucial members, having done well for Assam in the domestic circuit and for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL.

Dhruv Shorey brings in a lot of value, having scored 1030 runs from 48 T20 matches, with eight half-centuries and a top score of 84. Amit Mishra is the only bowler in the history of the IPL to have taken three hat-tricks and he is a vital part of the RBI team.

Shahbaz Nadeem is an experienced campaigner and has bowled several match-winning spells in India’s domestic cricket. Ali Murtuza is a wily left-arm spinner, who can pick up wickets in crunch moments.

Ankit Rajpoot has rubbed shoulders with some of the best in the business over the years and his role holds a lot of importance. Sayan Mondal, Kuldeep Hooda, Kundan Kumar, Chirag Parmar, and Amit Mehra are some of the other important cricketers in their squad.

RBI full squad for DY Patil T20 Cup 2024

Ali Murtuza, Amaya Bandekar, Amit Mehra, Amit Mishra, Ankit Rajpoot, Chirag Parmar, Chiranjeevi, Dhruv Shorey, Ishan Kishan, Jay Nayak, Jyot Chhaya, Kiran Kashyap, Kuldeep Hooda, Kundan Kumar, Pranay Sharma, Rajesh Bishnoi, Riyan Parag, S Murmu, Sayan Mondal, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Sumit Kumar, Syan Mandal.

